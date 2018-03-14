Donald Trump Jr. & Wife Vanessa Heading For Divorce, Friends Claim In New Report

A Mr. Donald Trump may be heading for a divorce, but it’s not the Donald you’re likely thinking of. Instead, it’s the POTUS’ son, Donald Jr. Get all the details, here!

Donald Trump Jr., 40, and his wife, Vanessa Trump, also 40, are reportedly “struggling through marital problems” and friends are allegedly saying they’re heading for divorce, sources told Page Six. This split would come nearly 13 years after the eldest son of President Donald Trump and his wife tied the knot, in November 2005. They have five children together — Vanessa gave birth to their fifth child in June 2014.

Currently, Donald and Vanessa are not legally separated, but multiple sources told the news outlet that the couple is currently living “separate lives.” Friends even suspect the couple will file divorce papers soon. “The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source said.

Donald Trump Jr. has been traveling a lot lately, and it may be one of the many things that’s causing a rift between him and Vanessa. He most recently was in India just a few weeks ago, and he also spends a lot of his time running the Trump Organization with his brother Eric, 34, or hunting. “Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” one source further explained.

Furthermore, Don Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.” For instance, friends allegedly became worried after they saw him liking a tweet connecting antidepressants to mass murder. Just as well, friends allegedly raised their eyebrows when Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that he was going to steal half of his 3-year-old’s Halloween candy. How traumatizing for a child! He wrote, “it’s never to [sic] early to teach her about socialism.” Shame on him.

Vanessa has also, reportedly, become uncomfortable with all the attention the Trump family has attracted since Donald took office in January 2017. “Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage. She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder,” a source told Page Six. As you’ll recall, in February, Vanessa opened an envelope addressed to Donald Trump Jr., that had a suspicious white, powdery, substance inside. She was rushed to the hospital as a precaution, but the NYPD later said the powder in the envelope was non-hazardous. Either way, “It was terrifying for Vanessa, who is naturally worried for the safety of her children,” a source further said.

We must note, however, that some friends who spoke to Page Six argued that Donald Trump. Jr. and Vanessa are not heading for divorce, but they did confirm “there are issues” the couple’s currently working through.