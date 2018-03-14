Is Zayn Malik’s Sister Slamming Gigi Hadid As ‘Horrible’ In Cryptic Instagram? See Pic

Did Zayn Malik’s younger sister diss Gigi Hadid following their breakup!? See what she wrote right here!

We’re still reeling from the news that super couple Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, decided to call it quits on March 13. They were the perfect couple! Now, we’re learning that Zayn’s younger sister Safaa Malik, 16, shared a post that some are convinced is pointed directly at her brother’s ex! “Don’t get mad. Don’t get even. Do better. Much better. Become so engulfed in your own happiness that you forget it ever happened,” a picture she posted reads. Here’s the kicker, she captioned the image: “Horrible people get nowhere.” Wow. That certainly reads like a jab at Zayn’s supermodel ex!

As we previously reported, mere hours after reports first surfaced that Zayn and Gigi were parting ways, the crooner took to Twitter to confirm the news with a touching statement. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” he wrote. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.” See more photos of Gigi and Zayn right here.

Gigi followed that up with a statement of her own: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

Horrible people get nowhere 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by 🦋 (@safaamalik) on Mar 13, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Since then, we’ve gotten some insight into who might have happened between them. “Zayn is heartbroken over his breakup with Gigi, he thought he was going to marry her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Zayn is still in love with Gigi and wanted to settle down and start a family with her. He was so wrapped up in her. He proposed to her several times while they were together. Zayn feels Gigi did not think he was entirely sincere and never took his proposals too seriously. He wishes she had said yes to him, but she told him she was too young and has a lot she wants to accomplish with her career before having children.” Just gut-wrenching. If Safaa’s post was for Gigi, we’re dying to know more about what happened!