Danry Vasquez: Shocking Video Shows Baseball Player Attacking GF, Despite Being Cleared Of Charges

Danry Vasquez, an ex-Houston Astros’ minor league player, was caught on tape in 2016 attacking his girlfriend. Unbelievably, he served no jail time for this attack!

Back in August 2016, Danry Vasquez, 24, was another hot prospect, playing for the Double A Corpus Christi Hooks. Then, the Venezuelan was arrested on domestic violence charges after attacking his girlfriend. The team, a minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros, quickly released him and he was left to face the music. Surprisingly, he cut a plea deal with the District Attorney’s officer that would see his charges dismissed if he held up his end of the bargain, taking classes and paying a fine, according to KRIS-TV. After seeing the two-year-old video (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO) which was released on March 14, it’s shocking that he got off so easily.

The security footage shows Danry backhanding his girlfriend before dragging her down the stairs before striking her again. After witnessing the attack, it’s bewildering to think that all charges have been cleared against Danry. “At that point, probation checked with us, and he had done everything we asked him to do so I was forced to dismiss the case,” said Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said in an interview with KRIS.

The woman, who remains unknown, did not want to cooperate with prosecutors and wanted the case drop, Mark Gonzales told TMZ Sports. The prosecutors wanted to press charges, but with the victim not wanting to pursue the case, it was an uphill battle. His case was formally dismissed on March 6.

#EXCLUSIVE: The video, received through an open records request, shows the assault which happened at Whataburger Field, back on August 2nd, 2016. We want to warn you, video of the incident is disturbing. https://t.co/ibjEAO19p2 — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) March 13, 2018

I wish Danry Vasquez had social media so I could at least try and tell him that hes the biggest piece of shit on earth — Dan Porinsky (@DanPorinsky) March 14, 2018

Why did #DanryVasquez beat the glasses of that girl face to "sympathetically" put it back on for her just to beat it off again??? Girl acted like it was just the usual walk and beat! What the holy fuck!? — Latoya M. (@malcolm_latoya) March 14, 2018

Danry’s current employers were also shocked at what they saw. After the Hooks released him, he spent two seasons in the Venezuelan winter league, according to Sports Illustrated. He found his way back north, scoring a position with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League. Once the Barnstormers saw the video for themselves, they fired Danry. “Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder,” the team said in a statement.

“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” manager Ross Peeples added. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”