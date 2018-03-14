‘Big Brother’ Winner Dan Gheesling Welcomes Baby #2 — See Adorable 1st Pic Of His Newborn Son

Dan Gheesling’s a new dad again! The ‘Big Brother’ alum now officially has not 1 but 2 precious sons with his wife Chelsea and they are so ‘happy.’ See baby’s 1st pic!

Now Dan Gheesling‘s, 34, first son has big brother status of his own! The Big Brother winner and his wife Chelsea have welcomed a tiny new addition into their family, and the little one is SO sweet. Dan announced the exciting news via Twitter and Instagram on March 13, and he gushed about how thrilled he and his wife are about having another baby. Now the parents have two kids total, both little boys! They named the infant Miles Glen Gheesling.

“We are very happy to welcome another baby boy into our family!” Dan wrote on Instagram. “We love you Miles Glen Gheesling – 9lb 2oz. @cgheesling.” Aw! And we can only imagine how pumped Dan and Chelsea’s first son, Desmond Daniel, 20 months, is about having a younger sibling. In the photo Dan posted, he and Chelsea can be seen cradling baby Miles as the new mom sits in her hospital bed. Both parents have huge smiles as they look down at their sleeping bundle of joy. Click here to see adorable pics of some of Hollywood’s cutest babies and kids.

Dan unanimously won Big Brother during the summer of 2008. In addition, he was named the runner-up in the 14th season in September 2012. However, even after competing on the show, the reality star revealed that taking care of kids is one of the hardest things you can do. “Raising Desmond and the new baby is the best challenge of our lives, and I’m lucky to have Chelsea as the best teammate and wife in the world to raise our children together,” Dan gushed to E! News, back when he and Chelsea revealed their pregnancy news late last year. Congrats again, you two!