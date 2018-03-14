Tweets
Yara Shahidi & More Tweet Their Support For Students During The National School Walkout

As thousands of students stormed out of classes to demand stronger gun control as part of the National School Walkout, stars and politicians like Yara Shahidi and Katy Perry sent love to these brave kids!

All eyes of the world were on the students of America on March 14, as the National School Walkout saw thousands of protests take place across the United States. In the wake of the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead, high schoolers decided that #EnoughisEnough, walking out of their classes to demand better gun control and increased gun safety. As these demonstrations took place, some huge names threw their support behind these kids. Yara ShahidiKaty Perry, and more celebrities sent out messages of support to students walking out across the nation.

“Powerful peers,” Yara said in response to the walkout. “On the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students are walking out in protest of Congress’ failure to act on gun violence. Let’s support them, and the March to Washington DC in ten days #

The National School Walkout was organized by Youth EMPOWER, the young activists branch of the Women’s March organization. “We are living in an age where young people like us do not feel safe in our schools,” the organization said on its website. “This issue is personal for all of us, especially for those of us who are survivors of gun violence. We are walking out for ALL people who have experienced gun violence, including systemic forms of gun violence that disproportionately impact teens in Black and Brown communities.”

This is just the first demonstration planned for this month. The March For Our Lives is set for March 24, and it already has some major star power behind it. George and Amal Clooney have donated half-a-million dollars to march and have vowed to “stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country.” Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg have also pledged financial support for the march. Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and the rest of the Modern Family cast said they would also “be right here by your side” during the March 24 protests. It seems when those millions march for stronger gun control laws in the country, there will be plenty of stars out there on the front line.