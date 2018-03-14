8 Makeup-Free Selfies Of Beyonce That Will Blow Your Mind

Even without a stitch of makeup, Beyonce is still one of the most beautiful women in the world. You have to see these eight stunning, makeup-free pics!

You know how the old saying goes: she woke up like this, flawless. We’re used to seeing Beyonce, 36, fully made up and perfect, but every once in awhile she graces us with a bare-faced selfie on Instagram or her website. Unsurprisingly to literally everyone in the world, Beyonce looks just as gorgeous without fussing with makeup! Call it a good skincare regimen, call it good genes — whatever it is, Beyonce’s clearly gifted in that department. We love these little vulnerable peeks into her personal life.

Scroll through our gallery above to see eight perfect pics of Beyonce lounging around sans-makeup. Whether it’s at home, during impromptu photoshoots, or while relaxing on the deck of a yacht (casual), she’s totally comfortable taking the mask off. We especially love the pics she took while wearing flower crowns. We already know she’s Queen Bey, but she’s never looked more like royalty in these soft shots. She’s so lovely!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you surely heard that Bey and husband Jay-Z are going on tour together again! The On The Run II tour is upon us, and that means more perfect onstage looks from the queen. She definitely doesn’t go makeup-free during her shows, but she’s striking. Can we talk about how amazing her outfits are when she’s on tour? From Formation, to On The Run, to everything in between, Beyonce always reinvents herself with cool new styles. Her go-to look, though, is a tight, sparkly bodysuit. Paired with nude tights, sometimes fishnets, the bold outfit showcases her always flat stomach and enviable legs. Who knows; maybe she’ll also go makeup-free for On The Run II!