Beyonce Fans Slam Ticketmaster After OTR II Tour Presale Sells Out In Seconds

Issues prevailed as Beyonce and JAY-Z fans attempted to get tickets to the couple’s OTR II Tour! Angry Twitter users are reporting that the site crashed, there were no tix during the presale, and more!

Another day, another Ticketmaster drama! Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, will embark on their OTR II Tour on June 6. While it seems super far away, the ticket pre-sale went live today, March 14, at 9:00 AM North American local time…and that’s when chaos ensured.

First, many fans who were trying to get tickets reported that they were immediately sold out, despite logging on at the exact time the tix went on sale. “Ticketmaster royally screwed this Beyonce presale up. No tickets really?” one fan tweeted. “How can all the Beyonce tickets be scooped up by 9:01? I thought we were trying to combat bots. @Ticketmaster,” another inquired.

Other members of the Beyhive reported that the Ticketmaster website crashed when they tried to buy! “I logged on at 9:00 AM to order OTR II tickets with my Beyhive code and the site crashed. It should have been prepared for this,” one unimpressed fan wrote. “Despite only a few european dates being up for presale today, OTRII is causing Ticketmaster to crash, good luck to everyone trying to get tickets!” a fan site tweeted.

See more tweets about the Ticketmaster catastrophe:

Ticketmaster is doing CLOWNERY pic.twitter.com/1bDI4qNskH — baby boy (@darkwavebaby) March 14, 2018

Y’all done broke Ticketmaster already. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) March 14, 2018

Beyonce crashed Ticketmaster though. That's dope — Marlon Anthony (@HeartlessMcGhee) March 14, 2018

Ticketmaster royally screwed this Beyonce presale up. No tickets really? — Greeney (@greeneyAL) March 14, 2018

I just had FRONT ROW beyonce tickets in my cart. I filled in my information and credit card. I was overjoyed. I beat the clock. I clicked complete… and got this error. #ticketmaster #beyonce

Now it’s sold out and I will never recover. pic.twitter.com/8V5M70r7Xm — Tori (@no_tori_ous506) March 14, 2018

The OTR II tour kicks off in Cardiff, UK at the Principality Stadium on June 6, and the first North American date is July 25 in Cleveland, OH at the FirstEnergy Stadium. You can see the full list of dates here.