Nicki Minaj & More Of The Greatest Female Rappers Who Rocked The Industry

It’s Women’s History Month, and today, we’re celebrating female rappers that changed the genre, plus a few rising stars you need to know about!

March is Women’s History Month, and HollywoodLife.com is honoring those who have inspired us throughout our lives. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the female rappers who have helped craft the genre as we know it today!

Surely you’ve heard of Nicki Minaj by now, but as a refresher, the Trinidadian-born American rapper burst onto the scene in 2007 with her mixtape Playtime Is Over. Thanks to hits like “Super Bass,” “Starships,” “Bang Bang” and “Anaconda,” combined with the use of alter egos and fabulous accents and a general badass attitude, Nicki is the best-selling female rapper of all time, and we bow down.

Cardi B is having more than a moment — she’s directing a movement. With her “no-filter attitude,” Instagram celebrityhood that precedes her rap career, and a little song called “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi is an absolute force. “If her brand of bravado feels distinctly female, then it’s only from doing what rappers have always done — starting from a place of truth,” the New York Times writes in a recent profile of Cardi. “Female rappers have done this before, but never for an audience so desperate to be spoken to directly.”

We’d be amiss not to mention legends like Missy Elliot, Lauryn Hill and Queen Latifah — women who paved the way for the Nickis and Cardis of the world. We’ve also included a few fresh names like K.Flay and Tkay Maidza, who are succeeding at combining hip-hop with indie and dance music.

Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of everyone mentioned here. Happy Women’s History Month, HollywoodLifers! Oh, and don’t forget to check out our Women’s History Month playlist.