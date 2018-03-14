Bella Hadid Risks Wardrobe Malfunction By Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Bella Hadid’s look could have gone seriously wrong when she wore a see-through top without a bra, but she miraculously pulled it off. See her daring look!

Bella Hadid couldn’t care less about a potential wardrobe malfunction. The 21-year-old bravely stepped out in West Hollywood wearing a completely sheer crop top without a bra on March 13. She avoided a total nip slip by rocking a black and white plaid coat over the shirt, but left it open because #Fashion. She also donned matching plaid pants to complete the 90s inspired look for her outing at celebrity hot spot Gracias Madre. Cher Horowitz would be proud! Of course, Bella is a supermodel, so it’s not surprising that she’s comfortable taking such extreme style risks. We think she pulled this one off perfectly! Check it out below!

While it looked like she head out solo, there could be someone waiting to be seen with her again. “It’s only a matter of time” before Bella and The Weeknd, 28, start dating again, a source told Us Weekly. But don’t hold out for a reunion just yet. “They know it’s all about timing. When they are both ready to get back together, they will. The whole Selena [Gomez] and Justin [Bieber] thing hit The Weeknd really hard. After they got back together and that finally set in. He had his phase of going out and partying, but then really started to miss Bella again,” the source added. “They definitely still keep in touch and they still totally love each other.” Aww! We’re rooting for them!

Unfortunately, Gigi Hadid, 22, wasn’t by her sister’s side either, but that’s understandable as she just announced she and Zayn Malik, 25, have decided to split up after two years of dating. “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote on Twitter, confirming the heartbreaking news to her fans. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will alway be.” Can all of these couples just get back together?