Amber Rose Slams #MeToo Movement: It Should’ve Been Addressed Before ‘Rich White’ Women Spoke Up

Amber Rose is pretty much known for being controversial, but now she’s ruffling even more feathers with an attack on the #MeToo movement.

Has Amber Rose, 34, finally gone too far? Or does she have a point with her recent remarks? During a March 9 appearance on The Raw Word with Michael Eric Dyson and Claudia Jordan, Amber, who organized the annual SlutWalk, said she finds the #MeToo movement “frustrating.” “It’s kind of frustrating to me because all of a sudden, feminism became such a mainstream thing now that white — no shade — white, rich actresses start coming out saying, ‘Met too, me too,'” she said. “But, what happened to all of us?” And by “us”, she meant people of color, the LGBTQ community, and more. “What happened to the strippers, the LGBTQ community, and the Black girls in college?” she asked. “Nobody wanted to talk about these people.”

We wholeheartedly appreciate Amber’s comments, but she seems to be discounting several people of color, who have come forward in the midst of the #MeToo movement. For instance, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union, and Terry Crews are just a few people that come to mind, when recalling those who have shared their own experiences of sexual harassment and assault within the Hollywood community.

"All of a sudden feminism became such a mainstream thing now that – no shade – white, rich actresses start coming out saying 'me too, me too.' But what happened to all of us?" – @DaRealAmberRose on the #MeToo Movement. [via @therawwordtv]https://t.co/MSiEtWHQog pic.twitter.com/sP6l0n6PBR — Yohance (@HUEYmixwitRILEY) March 12, 2018

Anyway, Amber then expanded the topic of conversation by bringing up how African-American women “don’t even make half as much as white women in movies.” She added, “I really think it’s going to take, unfortunately, a white actress to come out and say, ‘Hey, black women needs to make as much money as we do in movies, for it to actually be a change.”