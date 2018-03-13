Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Shocking Split: Why There’s A Chance They’ll Reunite ‘Down The Line’

We’re still crying over the fact that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s pillow talk has come to an end, but we’ve learned there’s hope for a reconciliation!



“[Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid] just lost the romance with each other and wanted to try to be alone. They are going to use this time to see if they should continue to be broken up or get back together down the line. There is still a chance if they end up missing each other. So there is still hope, but they definitely need time away [from each other],” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, following the couple’s confirmation of their breakup on March 13.

After rumors ran rampant earlier this morning, Zayn, 25, and Gigi, 22, released separate statements on social media, confirming the heartbreaking split. Zayn tweeted, “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.” And Gigi added, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few year..not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will alway be.”

This terrible breakup confirmation comes after a report by The Sun started going viral. If you’ll recall, Zayn and Gigi started dating over two years ago, in November 2015 — just three months after he ended his engagement with Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards, 24. Their relationship also started just weeks after Gigi broke up with Joe Jonas, 28, which was seen as controversial at the time. We’re sad to see any couple part ways, but at least there’s hope for a reunion down the line! Whatever makes each of them happy, we’ll full support.