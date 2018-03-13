Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Most Romantic Moments: See A Timeline Of Their Romance

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have sadly broken up so we’re reminiscing about the former couple by looking back at some of the best moments in their relationship. Check it out here!

Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, broke our hearts on Mar. 13 when they officially confirmed their break up on social media. After two years of dating, these two have had some pretty memorable romantic moments together so we’ve decided to take a look back at how their relationship unfolded and capture our favorite pics of the gorgeous former couple. From adorable poses on Instagram to cuddly public outings, they’ve always known how to get our attention and make us swoon with delight.

Zayn and Gigi’s romance all started when rumors began to swirl in Nov. 2015 shortly after the model broke things off with Joe Jonas. They were first seen leaving in a car together after Justin Bieber‘s American Music Awards after party and their smiles to each other hinted at something developing. A few days later, Zayn sparked up even more rumors when he posted a photo of himself wearing what looked like Gigi’s glasses on his Instagram. By the end of the month, they pretty much confirmed their new romance when they were seen adorably holding hands while leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in L.A. SEE THE MOST ROMANTIC MOMENTS OF ZAYN & GIGI’S RELATIONSHIP HERE!

Zayn then took to Instagram in Dec. 2015 to post his first photo with Gigi, which showed her sweetly holding his face close to hers. Gigi was soon seen wearing a “Z” necklace that proved she was proud to declare her love for her new boyfriend and if that wasn’t enough, she was also spotted at a Paris airport while holding her phone, which had a background photo of Zayn on it. Zayn then debuted the music video for his hit solo song, “Pillow Talk” and it featured a very sexy Gigi getting mighty close to him.

In Feb. 2016, Zayn posted another Instagram photo of him and his lady love. This time it showed an affectionate Zayn kissing a smiling Gigi. A couple of months later, the hot couple appeared in their first photo shoot together for the cover of Vogue Magazine’s May 2016 issue. Who could forget their next appearance together at the 2016 Met Gala? They posed on the red carpet looking amazing and very much in love. Although rumors about the couple breaking up started to hit the internet a month later in June, Gigi confirmed they were doing just fine by continuing to wear her “Z” necklace and posting a funny photo of two jars of Nutella labeled “Gigi” and “Zayn.”

In July 2016, Gigi definitely squashed all split rumors by posting a kissing photo with Zayn on her Instagram and a few months later in Sept. Zayn posts an incredible photo of Gigi on his Instagram to wish her good luck for her Gigi X Tommy capsule fashion show in New York. The two lovebirds were then seen out and about a couple days later with mutual friend Taylor Swift before jetting out to London together and posing for sweet photos at Fashion Week.

In Oct. 2016, Zayn posts another cuddly Instagram photo in which he’s smoking while with Gigi and another later in Jan. 2017 of them posing for a close up while Gigi played with his hair. Gigi let everyone know they were celebrating their second Valentine’s Day together by being cute once again in a photo on her Instagram and on Apr. 23, 2017, Zayn wished Gigi a Happy Birthday by calling her his everything. They posed in their second Vogue Magazine photo shoot together for the Aug. 2017 issue and a month later in Sept., a shirtless Zayn was seen hugging Gigi in a post her mom, Yolanda Hadid, posted to her Instagram.

On Halloween 2017, Gigi showed off her black cat costume on Instagram while getting close to Zayn in his Spiderman costume and finally, in Nov. 2017, Gigi shared a sweet video of them kissing to celebrate their two year anniversary.

We’re going to miss these two and their loving moments together but we wish both of them happiness in the future!