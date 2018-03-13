Tristan Thompson Vows To Be With Khloe Kardashian At The Birth Of Their Child — Unless He Has A Game

Khloe Kardashian plans to have her baby in Cleveland so that daddy Tristan Thompson can be there. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the NBA star could still miss the birth.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is eagerly awaiting the birth of her first child, but baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s NBA schedule might cause him to miss the big delivery! His Cleveland Cavaliers are in a push to make the playoffs in a tight Eastern Conference race and he may choose his team over his baby daughter entering the world. “Tristan intends to be in the room when Khloe has their baby, but only one thing will keep him away and that would be a game,” a source close to the baller tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has been injured, but if he is healthy and has a game his NBA commitments will take over and then he will head to the hospital afterwards. The Cavs are on a playoff push and he intends to be there to help win a championship before witnessing his child’s birth,” our insider adds. Khloe couldn’t be giving birth at a worse time, as the Cavs’ season is coming to a close with 10 games between March 25 and April 11, which is around the time that she could have the baby. Only five of those games are at home in Cleveland, which is where she has said she will deliver their child. After that comes the playoffs, so it will be even more of a clutch time for Tristan.

Cleveland is in a dire playoff situation for the first time since LeBron James, 33, rejoined the team in 2015. They’re struggling to stay in fourth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and are 11 games back from division leaders the Toronto Raptors. They stand a good chance of not making it all the way to the NBA finals, which they’ve done for the past three years. Khloe told Jimmy Kimmel in a Jan. 5 interview that she fully expects Tristan to be by her side when she gives birth, even if it conflicts with his NBA schedule. “I don’t know when I’m having the baby yet. I kind of assume it’s just known…he has to be there!” she told the host. That’s the whole reason she’s giving birth in Cleveland and breaking the family tradition of having babies at LA’s Cedars Sinai Medical Center!

Khloe has revealed that she is expecting a little girl and had an over the top pink-themed baby shower on March 10 that Tristan was able to attend. Hopefully he’ll be there for her birth as well.