Craig Mack: 5 Things To Know About 90s Rapper Who Tragically Died Of Heart Failure

Here’s everything you need to know about Craig Mack, the rapper who rose to fame in the 90s, and sadly died at the age of 46 on March 12.

Craig Mack is tragically dead at the age of 46. The news was confirmed on March 13 by a producer who worked with the rapper named Alvin Toney. Craig sadly suffered from heart failure and passed away near his home in South Carolina on March 12, Alvin revealed to the Daily News. The late 46-year-old had reportedly been sick for quite some time. Alvin paid Craig a visit just last week, and during their meet-up, Craig admitted that he didn’t think he’d live much longer. Here’s everything to know about Craig.

1. All about his rap career. Craig rose to prominence as one of the first artists signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment record label in the 90s. He met Diddy at a club called Mecca in Manhattan, and Diddy promised to sign him if she could freestyle along to Mary J. Blige. Clearly, it worked. Craig’s biggest hit was “Flava In Ya Ear,” released in 1994 — the song reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and No. 1 on the U.S. rap charts. He released his debut album, Project: Funk da World, that same year, and it was certified Gold.

2. Disappearance from hip-hop.Unfortunately, Craig’s career did not have longevity — he left Bad Boy in 1995, and his second album in 1997 did not feature any hit singles, nor was it successful on the charts. He continued attempting to make it in the hip-hop industry throughout the early 2000s, but was not able to find any long term success. After releasing a single called “Mack Tonight” in 2006, Craig mysteriously disappeared from the spotlight.

3. Reappearance & involvement in church. Finally, in 2012, Craig resurfaced via a YouTube video from his church, Overcomer Ministry, in South Carolina. It was revealed that Craig decided to give up a career in hip-hop to devote himself to religion and the church. In the 2012 video, Craig referred to his former life as a rapper as “wickedness.” The preacher at Craig’s church, Ralph Gordon Stair, was shockingly arrested for criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault, burglary, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Craig was involved with the church until the time of his death.

4. There was a documentary of his life in the works. Alvin told the Daily News that he paid Craig a visit before his death because he wanted to make a documentary of his life. “Nobody got to understand his story,” Alvin explained. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”

5. He had a family. Alvin confirmed that Craig was survived by a wife and two adult children. They reportedly did not agree with Craig’s religious viewpoints.