Tristan Thompson’s Ex Promises To Be ‘Less Bitter’ After Khloe Kardashian Posts Baby Bump Pic

Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jordan Craig is ready to move on! Is she finally coming to terms with Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy? See her message here.

For many, in order to move on from a breakup, closure is necessary. And it looks like for Tristan Thompson, 26, and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, 26, the time has finally come. Just two days after Khloe Kardashian’s Amazon sponsored baby shower, Jordan posted an Instagram story captioned, “Less Bitter, More Glitter. #PositivityAlwaysWins #RemeberThat.” It’s clear she’s ready to move on. Good for her, right?

Khloe’s surprise pregnancy has certainly been a sore spot for Jordan, especially since she and Tristan split before she gave birth to their son Prince Thompson, 1, in 2016. “Jordan is disappointed Khloe gets more of his attention than Tristan’s own son. She is also sad that Tristan has moved on and disappeared so quickly from their romance. It hurts her every time she sees Khloe and Tristan looking so in love on TV or online. Jordan is also upset that Tristan is rarely around and not more involved with their son’s life,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We can certainly understand Jordan’s frustration, but we’re happy to know she’s embarking on a new chapter in her life. Interestingly, Jordan wasn’t the only one taken aback by Tristan’s actions. A lot of fans took to Twitter to savagely point out that Tristan hasn’t acknowledged his son. “Let’s not forget– Tristan Thompson left his pregnant gf to be with Khloe Kardashian. He hasn’t publicly acknowledged his first born, however, he poses for a pregnancy announcement with Khloe and does appearances on KUWTK???” one fan tweeted. It’s definitely not the best look, but we can only hope that Tristan, Khloe, and Jordan are able to get along for the sake of their children.