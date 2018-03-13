Steph Curry’s Epic Birthday Forces Warriors To Cancel Practice — See Videos From The Wild Party

Happy Birthday, Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors threw a bash ahead of Steph’s 30th and the party featured a yacht, a Paramore concert and dancing Steve Kerr. It got so lit, practice was cancelled!

Stephen Curry only turns 30 once, and technically, the Golden State Warriors superstar won’t turn the big 3-0 until March 14. However, Steph’s team threw him a surprise birthday party on March 12 and yeah – it quickly got wild. First off, Steph pulled up to the party in “a freaking yacht,” as one Twitter user mentioned. Hey, when you’re considered the “greatest of all time,” you can’t really just take an Uber. Steph certainly celebrated like a GOAT, surrounded by teammates, family and celebrities. “… Steph is really sitting on stage, smashing some ribs, with E-40 performing ‘U & Dat’ behind him.”

E-40, 50, wasn’t the only artist there, as Paramore also performed. Singer Hayley Williams, 29, shared a video from the party of her leading a sing-a-long of “Happy Birthday” for the NBA champ, per For The Win. “Been on a top secret mission for bday boy [Steph] who turns 30 in a couple days. Thank you @ayeshacurry for the invite! #basketballjones #tallfriends.” Steph’s better half, Ayesha Curry, 28, captured a lot of the party on her Instagram account, including a hilarious video of coach Steve Kerr, 52, showing off his moves. He wasn’t the only one getting down, as Klay Thompson, 28, brought back “China Klay” for this party.

“China Klay,” according to Deadspin, is the name given to Klay when he dusts off the dance moves he first debuted while having the time of his life during a June 2017 trip to China. Someone actually captured 20 minutes of this bash on Snapchat, and during the festivities, Coach Sterr actually said, “Practice is at noon. Get what you need.” Wait, was Steve going to make his squad run drills after a night like that? Thankfully, no. The Warriors mercifully cancelled practice following this party. “I hate the golden state warriors,” one fan tweeted, “but I respect the hell out of the move of having to cancel practice after Steph’s birthday party.

Steph Curry showing up to his own birthday party ON A YACHT. pic.twitter.com/IfwW0DhbWw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 13, 2018

The @warriors cooked up a surprise birthday party for Chef Curry 😂😂😂. 🎥: @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/mMMId5PoSC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2018

paramore on stephen curry’s story WHAT pic.twitter.com/x3JxDEXu1G — chels (@NOFRlEND) March 13, 2018

The goat of having fun man😭😭😭 RT @LeadingNBA: Klay Thompson at Steph Curry’s 30th birthday party. 😂pic.twitter.com/3bBluXhCLE — Tymell Murphy (@TyeCrane_) March 13, 2018

lmaooo steph's birthday party last night was lit pic.twitter.com/VIqXGZerWt — trey (@treyzingis) March 13, 2018

Looks like China Klay made a surprise appearance at Steph’s bday party as well. Salute!

via: @sydelcurry pic.twitter.com/3IgoY1Icq9 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018

Draymond and KD fighting to dance with Steph’s grandma. Can’t make this stuff up. Lol.

Via @COSeezy pic.twitter.com/khjKsRR6BU — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018

Klay gotta be the most fun dude to party with in the NBA. Mans almost broke his ankle going so hard 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RBgiBkWKAR — MEAKS (@MeaksB) March 13, 2018

Warriors just announced they canceled practice today. Everyone in recovery mode after Curry's 30th. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2018

Steph deserved to have a little fun. He sat out the dubs’ last two games due to an ankle injury, so he needs to rest so he can help the Warriors defend their NBA title during the 2018 playoffs. Speaking of which, Golden State clinched a spot in the postseason on March 12 after the San Antonio Spurs beat the Houston Rockets, 109-93. The Rockets are currently in the lead in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Warriors. With the playoffs starting on April 14, the Warriors better enjoy this fun now because in a month, it’s all business.