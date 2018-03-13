Selena Gomez Just Unfollowed Petra Collins on Instagram: What’s Going On?

Uh oh! Why did Selena Gomez unfollow BFF Petra Collins on Instagram? Especially when Petra’s still following her?

Ugh, worst day ever! First, Zayn Malik unfollowed Gigi Hadid, and now Selena Gomez has done the same to best friend Petra Collins! What is going on over at Instagram?? Eagle-eyed Selenators discovered that Sel recently stopped following Petra, and nobody knows why yet. The only thing certain at this point is that Petra’s still keeping up with Selena’s feed.

Selena and Petra became close in 2015, when the artist shot her cover story and interviewed her for the September issue of Wonderland magazine. Petra directed and shot Selena’s horror movie-inspired music video for “Fetish” just last year. Selena’s spoken at length about their special friendship, even calling her a “sister.” Petra interviewed her again in 2017 for Dazed, and Selena had nothing but good things to say about her best friend:

“We were both kind of like awkward and timid in the beginning,” Selena said in their conversation for Dazed. “People don’t know but my personal life ties into the work we do together because you know things about my life that nobody knows and I know a lot about your life that nobody knows. It comes out, somehow.”

Selena recently decided to take a timeout in her relationship with boyfriend Justin Bieber. It’s only to get a little me time and reconnect with her family — she’s not breaking up with him. Maybe she’s doing the same for her friendships? Of course, there’s always the possibility that Selena just accidentally hit the “unfollow” button. It’s a totally easy mistake that we’ve all made once or twice. You know, like accidentally liking one of your ex’s pics while creeping on them at night. Hopefully, everything is okay between Selena and her sister from another mister!