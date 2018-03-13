Things may currently be rocky between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, but she still has full support from his mom, Pattie Mallette! See the proof here.

Selena Gomez, 25, had an exciting announcement for fans on March 13 — her next collection with Coach is coming in the fall, and it’s going to include clothes! She revealed the news by teasing the top of one of her pieces on Instagram, and her post got some love from a very important person: Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette. Pattie publicly showed her support for Selena by commenting on the pic with several “party popper” emojis, clearly celebrating the exciting announcement. This comment is especially telling at the moment, though, because it comes as Selena and Justin are in the middle of taking a “break” from their recently rekindle relationship. Clearly, things are still on decent terms if his mom is commenting on one of Sel’s photos!

The decision to break up for a bit is nothing surprising for this couple, who’ve dated on an off since 2010. As HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY, Selena and Justin are in it for the “long run” this time, which is why they’re okay with giving each other some space when it’s needed, like right now. In a rare show of affection, Selena even publicly wished JB a happy birthday on Instagram at the beginning of the month, and it was just later that week that the first “breakup” reports surfaced. These two are as up and down as ever, and we’ve heard that the split is most definitely not for good.

“Both Selena and Justin are fully committed to getting back together again, but right out, Selena just needs a little space and time on her own,” an insider told us over the weekend. “It’s been pretty full-on and intense between them recently, and Selena just wants to chill for a bit.”

And while Selena is clearly on good terms with Justin’s mom, her relationship with her own mother, Mandy Teefey, has been a bit strained over the last few months, and reports even surfaced earlier this week that Mandy is the reason for Sel wanting to take a break from Justin this time around. Whatever’s going on, we just hope these two work it out soon!