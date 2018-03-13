Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber On Break After He Nixed 1-On-1 Time For B-Day Party With Friends

Oh no! There’s more to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s break than we thought. Find out why they’re really taking time apart!

At last! It looks like we finally have some clarity on why Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, are taking a break. As we previously told you, JB and Sel were “having a lot of little disagreements” as of lately, which ultimately caused them to take some time apart. Turns out, their arguments were about Justin’s birthday. “She wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with Justin and he wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends,” a source explained to E! News. This certainly makes sense being that Selena did not attend his shindig on March 1.

Interestingly, the “What Do You Mean” singer enjoyed a low-key lunch with friends at the London in West Hollywood followed by some go-karting at MB2 Raceway in Sylmar. Sounds fun, right? But, before you Jelena fans get worked up, Selena did wish Justin a happy birthday. “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” Sel captioned an Instagram of herself covering her face with a Polaroid pic of Justin. So, this only proves their break is not permanent. In fact, they’re still in contact. “They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they need some time away from each other,” a source explained. Phew!

To our understanding, Selena is also using the time apart to mend her relationship with her mom Mandy Teefy, 41. Unfortunately, Mandy still isn’t team JB. And while things are a little rocky between them, Selena has full support from Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette. Selena revealed her new Coach collection via Instagram, and Pattie commented on the pic with a few celebratory emojis. The sweet gesture is certainly a good sign for JB and Sel!