‘The Perfectionists’ Starts Filming: See Pics From The Exciting ‘PLL’ Spinoff

And so it begins! Filming has finally started for the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff series, ‘The Perfectionists’, and pics from the set will have you feeling ALL the feels.



Yes, it really is happening: a Pretty Little Liars spinoff! The Perfectionists has finally started filming, and the cast — old and new alike — have been sharing so much on social media. So far OG’s Sasha Pieterse, 22, and Janel Parrish, 29, have been posting the most, along with the show’s creator, I. Marlene King, 55. Newcomer and Disney Channel star, Sofia Carson, 24, has also been posting a bunch, which has been exciting to see! While we haven’t seen much of what they are actually filming, we are seeing a lot of girl-bonding on set which we obviously love. Squad goals, right?

In one picture, Janel and Sasha hug each other tightly outside showing that their bond is still as strong as ever. There are also quite a few selfies of all four women — Sasha, Janel, Marlene and Sofia — during the first few days of filming. Thankfully we’ve also gotten a few videos that prove the vibe on set is just as amazing as it looks in still photos! One video shows Janel, Sasha and Sofia having some fun in the van on their way to the set. Another shows Sofia, Sasha and Janel practicing their perfect “shhh” poses! It seems like Sasha and Janel offered Sofia some advice on that move, because hers is practically flawless.