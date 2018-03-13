Conor Lamb VS. Rick Saccone: Voters Freak Out Over Nail Biting Finish To Pennsylvania Election

Neck and neck! Democrat Conor Lamb is looking to win a U.S. congressional seat in PA Trump country in a race that down to the wire against Republican Rick Saccone.

It looks like the blue wave of 2018 mid-term elections could be coming over a previously red district in Pennsylvania. 33-year-old political neophyte Conor Lamb is battling it out with Republican Rick Saccone in a nail biter of a race in the state’s 18th Congressional District. That area of southwestern PA is total Donald Trump country, in the heart of shuttered coal mines and 94 percent white voters. For a Democrat to stand a chance is remarkable and former Marine Lamb is giving it his all. The two men are battling it out in a March 13 special election to fill the vacancy of Rep. Tim Murphy (R), who resigned in October in the wake of an extramarital affair. Voters are holding their breath as the race is literally at 50-50.

The two candidates couldn’t me more different, with state legislator Saccone, 60, being an arch-conservative who has described himself as “Trump before Trump was Trump.” Lamb has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and this is his first foray into politics. He’s a political moderate who is still pro-gun, said he doesn’t believe in abortion as a Catholic but hasn’t taken a pro-life stance a a politician, and has made working to combat the opioid crisis gripping the region a top priority.

Trump spent March 10 in the district campaigning for Saccone, even though he spent most of the time bloviating about himself and making up stupid nicknames for his enemies. This election is being viewed by many as a litmus test of what’s to come in the Nov. 2018 mid-term elections as there’s a chance the House and Senate could flip Democrat as previously red districts and states have been turning blue ever since Trump was elected. Voters nationwide were gripped by the tight race, which was too close to call with less than 1,000 votes separating the two men as 98 percent of the results were in. It’s coming down to the count of absentee ballots as to who will win the seat. Trump won this district by over 20 points in the 2016 presidential election and people are taking notice how wild it is that a Democrat has put up this big of a challenge.

Republicans outspent Dems 2-to-1 in a Trump +20 district and we’re seeing a 20 point Dem swing. Man, this is a thing of beauty heading into midterms. Some more House R’s are going to pack it in after tonight regardless of the outcome. #PA18 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 14, 2018

I’m glad the GOP is happy with the #PA18 results…. Be complicit and call us snowflakes… Make fun of Hillary and Nancy… Laugh while you wear MAGA hats… You won this district by 20 points in 2016… 20 FUCKING POINTS… Look at you now. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 14, 2018

Here's hoping Conor Lamb pulls it out in #PA18 – regardless, moving a Trump +20 district to a dead heat shows virtually every district in the country is competitive, including here in IN-02! — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 14, 2018

Lamb now up 700 votes up with 98 percent of the vote in #pa18 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 14, 2018

Lamb (D) should expect a pretty healthy boost from uncounted absentees. Why? 1) They've historically skewed Dem 2) More than half of them are from Allegheny Co. (despite Allegheny only being ~43% of #PA18). pic.twitter.com/SAth8WtnY0 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 14, 2018

The difference is literally 928 votes. NEVER say that your vote doesn't matter. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/VB4e8Dumkk — Lee Whitman (@uncheckable) March 14, 2018

This is going to be an ugly night for some people.#PA18pic.twitter.com/c4IbT6v4uF — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 14, 2018

We’ll keep you updated with the voting results!