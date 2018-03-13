Pamela Anderson Stuns In Black Dress For 1st Appearance After Tommy Lee & Brandon Fight

Perhaps Pamela Anderson’s outfit reflected her mood after the fight between her ex, Tommy Lee, and her son? She was seen for the first time since the clash, dressed in all black.

When Pamela Anderson, 50, took to the podium in Las Vegas on March 12, it wasn’t to address the alleged altercation between her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, 55, and their son, Brandon Thomas Lee, 21. Instead, the Baywatch icon was in Sin City to speak about role in the “Ride Responsibly” campaign, the movement to raise awareness of the potential danger riders face whenever they step inside a random Uber or Lyft. Since she was dealing with some serious subject matter, it’s no surprise that Pamela kept it professional: she dressed in a slick, black dress and a pair of matching pumps, an outfit that said she meant business.

It seems Pamela is done with taking crap: from both inappropriate drivers and her ex-husband. Though this was the first time fans saw Pamela after her son allegedly punched her ex in the mouth, she had already made it clear whose side she was on. “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating,” she wrote in a blog post entitled “Alcoholism Is The Devil” on her website. “He is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new.”

Pamela backed up Brandon Thomas’s claims that he was staying with his dad to “make sure he’s okay” and that he had “made every attempt to help him” get sober in recent months. However, Tommy has disputed the claims that Brandon Thomas had tried to get him to stop drinking. “I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f*ckin retired and enjoying my life,” Tommy tweeted after Brandon accused him of being an alcoholic. ”I worked 30+ f***in years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!!

This all seems very messy, but it’s probably going to worse before it gets better – if it ever gets better. In the blog where she called Tommy a drunk, Pamela also took shots at his fiancée, Brittany Furlan, 31, accusing the comedian/social media star of enabling his drinking. “All I can say is that I’m hurt that people are blaming me for any of this,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “I truly am amazed. I’ve only ever loved and supported Tommy, cooked dinners for his boys; thought we had a good relationship.”