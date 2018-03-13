See Pics
Mel B’s Daughter, 19, Goes Commando & Braless In Sequin Mini At ‘AGT’ Premiere — PICS
Spice up your life! Mel B’s daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar totally stole the show as she walked the ‘AGT’ red carpet in a barely there dress! See her outfit below!
She got it from her momma! Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 19, matched her mom, Mel B, 42, at the America’s Got Talent season 13 premiere in Pasadena, Calif. on March 12. Both ladies wore short and tight mini dresses! Phoenix left little to the imagination with her sequin dress. Thanks to a massive cut out running down the entire length of her mini, we know she went braless and commando! WOAH! Mel B even said on Instagram, “#shestolemydress” — they both look sexy and stunning! We can’t wait to see the outfits on Mel B and Heidi Klum this season! See more pics from the season 13 kickoff event in the gallery!
As far as a Spice Girls reunion, Mel B told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on the red carpet: “Well it is already confirmed, we are all signed to Simon Fuller. All five of us.” She continued, “We are friends at the end of the day, we have tea and hangout and we talk about stuff. We are all parents now and for us five to be able to to say that we can sell out arenas and concerts, that is a good feeling. My nineteen year old calls me vintage and I don’t know if that is cool or not but I will take it as cool!” And on those rumors that they are performing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding? “I can’t say anything… But you definitely will see us, all five back together this year… And not just in Geri‘s front room…”