10 Celebrities That Look Glam AF In Makeup Chair Selfies

Pics or it didn’t happen, right? What better time to snap a selfie than right after putting on a full face of makeup? Even better, while you’re still in your makeup chair? These celebs did just that and we’re so here for this new trend! This may have well originated from the makeup queen herself, Kylie Jenner. The 20 year old mom is always snapping glam shots while still in her makeup chair, even before it was cool! Usually she’s sporting her own makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, too!

Obviously we just have to include Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian! Kim is always taking pics and videos of all her routines… skincare, workout, meal prep, makeup… you name it! Though usually her makeup chair pics include her beauty squad going HAM on her face, sometimes she snaps some of her own makeup application. Kim has released some really exciting products lately from her new makeup line, KKW Beauty! We can’t wait to see what she’s going to roll out next, we’re sure it will be fab — just like her makeup chair selfies!

Celebs usually take these makeup chair selfies before a big event, like say, an award show! We saw plenty of that this year! Model Chrissy Tiegen, 32, posted hours before the 2018 Grammy Awards in her silk robe while getting her makeup done, looking as fab as ever! She definitely has that pregnancy glow! Actress Mandy Moore, 33, also snapped a pic for her Instagram fam before the 2018 SAG Awards. Mandy had her hair up in curlers and was definitely getting the VIP glam treatment before the show in her makeup chair, and we must say, her end result was gorgeous!

