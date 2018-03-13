Kris Jenner ‘Impressed’ By How Travis Scott Is Stepping Up & Taking Care Of Stormi & Kylie

While Kris Jenner was skeptical at 1st about Travis Scott’s ability to be a good dad & partner, HL learned exclusively, she’s been pleasantly surprised in a big way!

Even before Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster, Kris Jenner, 62, was confident she’d be a great mom. Travis Scott, 26, however, was another story! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kris always had concerns about Travis, but fortunately for everyone involved, her fears have yet to become a reality. More than that though, she’s actually impressed by how well the rapper has adapted to parenthood! Click here to see cute pics of Kylie and Travis together.

“Kris knew Kylie was meant to be a mother and would do a great job, but Kris was skeptical about Travis, she just doesn’t know him that well,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with us. “So Kris is keeping a close eye on Travis and has been pleasantly surprised and impressed with how well he is taking to fatherhood.” Baby Stormi was only born on Feb. 1, but so far, Travis has been very present in her life. In addition, he’s also reportedly been hugely supportive of Kylie, and they’ve been getting along better than ever.

“He is taking great care of Stormi and being good to Kylie at the same time,” our insider explained. “Kris is in contact with Kylie all day, every day making sure the new mom has everything she needs while also making sure Travis is treating her well. So far, so good — Stormi, Kylie, and Travis all seem to be happy, which is great for Kris who will continue to keep a close eye on her family.”

Since becoming new parents, Kylie and Travis have been able to enjoy some alone time together in the form of a quick vacay. Just earlier this month, the couple were photographed together in Miami, and they were even seen relaxing in the sunshine on a boat with friends. But although Kylie is apparently happy with the way things are going, she’s not quite ready to settle down with Travis just YET.

In fact, during their getaway, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the artist spontaneously asked Kylie to marry him, and she turned him down. “Kylie definitely wants to marry Travis, but she also really loves how things are the way they are,” another insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY last week. “She knows she rushed into this relationship, so she’s trying to slow it all down and enjoy every single stage.”