Kim Kardashian Asks Kanye West To Put North On His Next Album Like JAY-Z Did With Blue Ivy

Kim Kardashian would love for hubby Kanye West to put their daughter, North West, on a couple of music tracks as he works hard on his new album. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is supporting Kanye West, 40, as he works on his next album and she even wants him to include their daughter, North, 4, on a few tracks just like Jay-Z, 48, did with his daughter, Blue Ivy, 6. “When Kanye is in album mode, he’s a different beast and there isn’t anything that gets in his way,” a hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Kim knew what she was getting herself into when she decided to marry Kanye, and she won’t impede him in any way. Kim and Kanye both draw inspiration from their children, and Kim has even suggested to Kanye that he include North on a couple tracks as well just like Jay did with Blue Ivy. It’s the competition with the Carters that keeps Kim so involved and backing Kanye’s artistic visions.”

That competition may be tough since Jay-Z had a very successful year with his tell-all album 4:44 after its release last year. Still, we’d love to hear Kim and Kanye’s kids on the album. It would definitely add even more of a personal touch to the tracks. Kim and Kanye have been open about their close little family so it’s no surprise that they may want to use Kanye’s creative projects to put even more of a spotlight on it.

In addition to Kanye’s music, Kim’s been known to support his fashion line. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made headlines when she took to Twitter to stick up for Yeezy’s fashion line after critics were posting fake reports. “How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information,” she tweeted. “You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways. Whether Kanye decides to include North on his next album or not, one thing is for sure: Kim definitely stands by her man!

We’ll be on the lookout for the latest info on Kanye’s next album but as with other Kanye albums, we’re sure it’s going to be worth the wait!