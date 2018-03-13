Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Already Planning For Next Baby? She Reveals Why 4 Kids Is Her ‘Max’

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West already have 3 beautiful children, but, turns out, they may be game for adding 1 more to the bunch! Read here how Kim feels about more kids.

While Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, just welcomed a third child, baby Chicago West, two months ago, the reality star has already opened up about having more kids. Surprisingly, she’s not opposed to having one more! However, since Chi is still a newborn, she and Kanye are not in the headspace to have any serious discussions at this moment about expanding their family. Even still though, Kim HAS put some thought into adding one more little one to the fam — but she admitted she’d have to cap it off after four. Click here to see adorable pics of Chicago West.

“I dunno,” Kim told Elle magazine for their April edition when asked if having another child was in the picture for her and Kanye. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way.” But if she DID have a fourth, she was adamant that that’d have to be it. “I don’t think I could handle more than [four],” she explained. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Of course since it wasn’t safe for Kim to give birth to a third child, she’d have to have a gestational carrier again, like she did with Chi. And that’s an option she’s totally ok with — after all, she had a great relationship with her daughter’s carrier. Even still though, she confessed not carrying her own baby was very challenging at times. “I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own,” the mom-of-three told the publication. “The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

As for her and Kanye, Kim said that as their family grows, so does the love she and her husband have for each other. And most importantly, they’re a team. “He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious,” she explained. “We’re a good balance.”