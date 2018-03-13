Jhene Aiko & Big Sean: See Their Epic Response Amidst Rumors They Split After He Cheated

Amidst rumors that Big Sean is cheating on Jhene Aiko with Nicole Scherzinger, Jhene took to Twitter to issue a savage response. See the message here.

“Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true,” Jhene Aiko wrote on Twitter March 12. “I still love you tho. The Internet is a wild place. It’s a whole other reality. Bless the Internet. Amen.” These tweets came after the singer and her boyfriend, Big Sean, made headlines when fans noticed she unfollowed him on Instagram. Reports quickly surfaced that there was trouble in paradise between the two, and the rumors were intensified when The Jasmine Brand reported that Sean and Nicole Scherzinger were spotted getting cozy at an Oscars party earlier this month.

Sean and Nicole were reportedly “cozied up” at a table in the VIP section of the bash, and were “all over each other” throughout the night, according to the site’s source. Jhene reportedly confronted her man about it, and Sean “didn’t really deny it,” the insider added. Just hours after the story broke, though, Jhene was back to following the rapper on Instagram, and he retweeted her message of denial to show that they’re both on the same page. It really seems like Jhene can no longer be bothered by the reports, either, as she followed up her tweets with a promotional post for her upcoming appearance at SXSW, where she’ll celebrate her 30th birthday.

Jhene and Sean, who famously dated Naya Rivera and Ariana Grande, started dating in 2016, and have been going strong ever since. However, this is not the first time he’s been accused of cheating — MediaTakeOut reported in Oct. 2016 that Sean may have been unfaithful with an Instagram model, and at the time, Jhene once again had unfollowed her man on Instagram. Yikes!

Meanwhile, in Naya’s 2016 memoir, she also hinted that Sean had stepped out on her when they were together, as she wrote that she came home one day to catch him cozying up with Ariana on the couch. Not a good trend, that’s for sure!