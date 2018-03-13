Is Ally Brooke Leaving Fifth Harmony? Signs New Solo Management Deal & Fans Are Freaked

Say it isn’t so! The future of Fifth Harmony seems bleak, as Ally Brooke just signed a solo management deal with Larry Rudolph’s Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment.

The end of Fifth Harmony could be near, as Ally Brooke, 24, just signed as a solo artist with Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment, our sister site Variety reports. She’ll join the ranks of Britney Spears, Pitbull, Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, and more, who are all managed under the Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment record label. Ally, specifically, will be represented by Larry Rudolph in partnership with William Bracey. Larry will remain in charge of the management for Fifth Harmony, and he also manages Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus, so Ally is definitely in good hands!

“Larry is family. I can’t think of anyone I trust more to take care of me and my vision. I now have the best of both worlds with Larry at the helm of Fifth Harmony, and Larry in my personal career!” Ally said in a statement obtained by Variety. With this move, Ally becomes the latest member of the group to pursue a solo career. Over the last few months, fellow member Lauren Jauregui contributed vocals to Steve Aoki’s “All Night.” She also allegedly considered a solo deal with Epic, according to IDOLATOR. Furthermore, Normani is currently at the top of the music charts with Khalid on their song, “Love Lies,”. And finally, Dinah Jane was also featured on a few different songs, outside of Fifth Harmony’s discography.

Wait did I miss something , is fifth harmony breaking up ? 😫 — kelsey 🐐 (@Kelsey_Fossum) March 9, 2018

Fifth Harmony better have plans to make an European & USA Tour before breaking up or I won't speak for myself — Ema ☾ Lauren's Sushi (@lmjccflies) March 12, 2018

I kinda figured they stopped announcing festivals and or dates for events! So I’m guessing they done in general! Like split is coming soon kinda done! — Jose Robledo (@joluroma64) March 12, 2018

Will Ally be able to replicate the success of former member, Camila Cabello, who was recently announced as one of Taylor Swift‘s tour openers? Only time will tell. We just hope the band sticks together and pursues their individual projects in between group stuff. We love Fifth Harmony too much right now to see it come to an end, and so do their fans. See a few tweets from fans above!