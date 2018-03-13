‘Imposters’ Preview: Here’s Your Chance To Become The Bumblers’ Next Mark

Before ‘Imposters’ season 2 airs on Bravo — April 5 — get a chance to become the Bumblers’ next con with this EXCLUSIVE interactive experience!

Imposters fans, here’s your chance to join the cast to become the Bumblers’ next mark! Leading up to premiere of season two — which debuts on April 5 at 10 PM — fans will get the chance to become the Bumblers’ next con with this EXCLUSIVE interactive microsite — Also live on Bravotv.com. Here’s how it works: The microsite will take fan photos from Facebook and Instagram and will place them into a custom Imposters’ scene as if they were the next mark. Starting March 13, users will be able to visit the site and download their video to share on social! Bravo produced the “You’re the Mark” social stunt in association with Stun Creative.

Bravo Media’s original scripted series Imposters , starring Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben and Stephen Bishop, returns for a second season on Thursday, April 5 at 10 PM ET/PT. If you’re just joining in on the Imposters obsession the series follows Maddie [Lavi], a persona-shifting con artist and the “Bumblers,” a trio of her recent, heart-broken victims, Ezra [Heaps], Richard [Young] and Jules [Rendón].

Last season, the Bumblers joined forces in hopes of tracking Maddie down, becoming embroiled in a thrilling game of cat and mouse, before eventually teaming up with Maddie to pull off the ultimate con. The adventure continues in season two, with Maddie determined to reclaim her life after she and the Bumblers escape her former cohort Max [Benben] and FBI Agent Patrick [Bishop]. But in her attempts to settle into a new normal, Maddie quickly realizes that living in the game was not nearly as difficult as leaving it. Just as Ezra, Richard and Jules have begun to master the art of the con, unforeseen events send them off on a wild, unexpected adventure. Meanwhile, Max – along with “The Doctor” [Ray Proscia] – and Patrick are out to seek revenge. With the stakes higher than ever, Maddie and the Bumblers must stay one step ahead in order to maintain their freedom. For a sneak peek of season two, visit Bravo.com.

Adding to the excitement of season two, Golden Globe winning actress Uma Thurman will reprise her guest role as lethal fixer, Lenny Cohen. Additionally, executive producer Paul Adelstein will guest star with a story arc spanning multiple episodes, playing Shelly Cohen, a mysterious fixer who happens to be Lenny’s former husband.

What to expect — In the season two premiere, Maddie decides to lay low at a lake house in Michigan as she tries to escape her former existence. However, she finds her past much harder to shake than anticipated, leaving her in a state of paranoia. The Bumblers head to Richard’s hometown hoping to sell the rare, very expensive ring Ezra stole from Patrick. Their hope for a clean getaway backfires when the tables turn and they find themselves on the run… again.