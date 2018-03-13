Tweets
Donald Trump Says He Wants His Own ‘Space Force’ & Twitter Laughs At Him With Memes & Tweets

Donald Trump expressed his interest in creating a space force to strengthen U.S. defenses in a speech he made at a Marine Corps air station in Miramar, CA on Mar. 13. Twitter users reacted in the most epic ways.

President Donald Trump, 71, made a speech to service members at a Marine Corps air station in Miramar, CA on Mar. 13 and he proposed something interesting: to create his own space force to help the United States with its defenses. “My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a warfighting domain, just like the land, air and sea,” he said in the speech. “We may even have a space force — develop another one, space force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the space force.” Soon after Donald’s speech hit the internet, Twitter users reacted in amusing ways and even posted memes that showed what they thought of his suggestion.

Some users couldn’t believe the Donald suggested such an idea. “Yo, this man Donald Trump really just said we need a ‘Space Force’ — ‘like an Army, Navy, but for space.’ I am DONE,” one user tweeted. “Donald Trump’s agenda for tomorrow. First, create Space Force, then name Chewbacca as new Secretary of State. #SpaceForce,” another joked. One user posted a photo of the character Jar Jar Binks from the films, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Episode II: Attack of the Clones, with the caption, “BREAKING: Donald Trump has named this man the Captain of the Space Force.”

Other users compared Donald to a little boy. “Trump is a 4-year-old in a 71-year-old body. ‘We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force! We have the Army, the Navy. You know I was saying it the other day, I said maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the ‘Space Force.” ―Donald Trump, famous golfer 3/13/18,” one tweet read. “So glad Donald trump came up with the brilliant idea of having a space force to guard the galaxy, what a brilliant and mature sounding president we have, definitely not something a 12 year old would come up with #SpaceForce,” read another tweet. One user even amusingly put a photo of Donald’s face on the Star Wars character, Yoda’s body.

Donald’s no stranger to these kinds of reactions on social media. He was recently slammed on Twitter after he and his wife Melania Trump, 47, didn’t exchange sweet messages to each other on Valentine’s Day like the former President and First Lady, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, did.

We look forward to seeing what Donald does with his space force idea. It will definitely be an interesting development!