Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Split After More Than 2 Years Together: They Confirm Shocking Breakup

Say it ain’t so! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took to Twitter to confirm that they have ended their relationship after more than two years together. What happened?

We’re not ready to accept this. Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, one of our favorite celebrity couples, have broken up. Just hours after reports surfaced that the two had ended things, Zayn took to Twitter to confirm the news. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Shorty after, Gigi issued a statement of her own. “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few year..not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will alway be.”

The tweets came after the following report started to go viral. “[Zayn and Gigi] are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other,” a source close to the couple told The Sun. “The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time. “This is definitely the end for now, but this isn’t a bitter split and they both have respect for each other,” the source said. “It’s a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that’s not where their heads are at.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Zayn and Gigi’s reps for comment.

While we were hoping that Zayn and Gigi weren’t on the outs, some puzzling activity on Zayn’s Instagram account gives us pause for concern. First, there’s the fact that Zayn unfollowed Gigi and her mom, Yolanda Hadid! Remember that Zayn’s tight with the entire Hadid family. Yolanda’s had nothing but lovely things to say about Zayn. She recently said he was “like a son,” making fans believe Gigi and Zayn could be getting engaged soon!

Even stranger: Zayn posted a shirtless selfie the same day the report of their split broke, captioned, “When Life throws you lemons , catch em so they don’t hit you in the fucking face.” Oof. Someone’s feeling angsty right now! Zayn and Gigi started dating in November 2015, just three months after he broke off his engagement with Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards, 24. It was weeks after Gigi ended things with Joe Jonas, 28.