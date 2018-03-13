Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Caught Making Out On ‘Sharknado’ Shoot After Rocky Few Weeks

It’s been a dramatic few weeks for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, but they looked perfectly comfortable packing on the PDA with one another at a shoot on March 12. See the pics here!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott look like they’re doing just fine! The longtime couple was photographed filming in Malibu on March 12, and they had no problem indulging in a steamy makeout session for the cameras. They were reportedly taping a new TV spot for Sharknado, and while cameras were rolling, Tori and Dean shared a series of passionate kisses, during which she even jumped off the ground and into his arms. Sure, this may have all been for whatever they were shooting, but it’s hard to fake chemistry, and they definitely looked pretty into one another during the hot-and-heavy smooch session! SEE THE PHOTOS OF TORI AND DEAN MAKING OUT HERE.

All of this PDA comes amidst major drama in the pair’s relationship throughout the last month. It all started on March 1, when cops were called to the couple’s home because Tori had reportedly suffered a “nervous breakdown.” Upon investigating the situation, cops confirmed there were no weapons at the scene, and that Tori was not a danger to herself. However, Dean called the police on Tori again just one week later when she left their home with one of the pair’s five children. It was not made clear why he felt concerned about the situation, but officials eventually located Tori at a nearby doctor’s office, and determined, again, that there was no danger to anyone involved.

The two were at the center of police presence yet again on March 10, when they were spotted getting escorted out of a nearby diner by cops while eating out with their kids. However, a staffer at the diner confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the family did not cause any drama themselves. Rather, it was the paparazzi presence surrounding the visit that led to such a frenzy.

Despite all of these incidents, it looks like Tori’s professional life has not been affected — it was confirmed on March 12 that she and Jennie Garth will be returning to TV in a new show that’s loosely based off their hit series, Beverly Hills 90210.