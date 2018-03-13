Craig Mack Dead: Popular ’90s Rapper Tragically Dies Of Heart Failure At 46

Rapper Craig Mack, who was prominent on Diddy’s Bad Boy label in the 90s, is dead at the age of 46. His producer confirmed the tragic news on March 13.

Craig Mack tragically died on March 12, his producer, Alvin Toney, told The Daily News one day later. The 46-year-old suffered from heart failure and tragically passed away at a hospital near Walterboro, South Carolina, the town he was living in at the time of his death. Craig is best known for his 1994 hit, “Flava in Ya Ear,” and he was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment label, like so many great artists of his time. “Flava in Ya Ear” was remixed by none other than The Notorious B.I.G., and is considered a breakout performance for the legendary rapper.

Alvin confirmed to the Daily News that Craig had been sick for quite a bit of time before he sadly died. “He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord,” the producer admitted. “He was prepared to do that. He was ready.” Craig leaves behind a wife and two adult children, according to the producer. Although the late 46-year-old rose to fame quickly in the early 90s, his mainstream success did not continue after the release of his biggest hit and first album. He did release a second studio album in 1997, but it did not take off as hoped.

After 2006, Craig seemed to disappear from the industry, and it was revealed in 2012 that he had moved to South Carolina to join a cult at the Overcomer Ministry church. He has been seen on video calling his former life in New York “wickedness.” His family reportedly did not support his cult’s beliefs and refused to move to South Carolina with him.

“Nobody got to understand his story,” Alvin explained. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”