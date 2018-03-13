Cam Newton & Longtime GF Kia Proctor Expecting Baby No. 3 Already — See Baby Bump Pic

Cam Newton’s longtime lady Kia Proctor is pregnant with their third child. That mean’s they’re about to have three kids ages two and under and we’ve got her bump pic.

Hopefully Cam Newton‘s longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor loves being pregnant because she’s expecting their third child in less than three years! The 29-year-old debuted a sizable baby bump in an Instagram pic on March 13 and she looks to be well into her second trimester if not further along. The beauty is seen in a black Vesace shirt and matching black and gold pattered shorts while cupping her belly. She captioned the photo “Big mama,” and it’s surprising that she even made the announcement as the couple didn’t even comment on her second pregnancy with their daughter until months after she was actually born.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback and Kia welcomed daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton into the world on Feb. 3, 2017 and she followed first born son Chosen, who Kia gave birth to on Dec. 24, 2015. That means the couple will have three children under the age of two. Whew! It’s a good thing he makes plenty of bank with the Panthers to afford plenty of help with that many small children. He signed a five year contract extension in 2015 that pays him $103.8 million so they have the money to hire an army of nannies.

Now we get to look forward to what unique name Cam, 28, and Kia will pick out for their newest addition to the family, as Chosen and Soverign-Dior Cambella are pretty wild acts to follow. If it’s a son, one thing we know is that it won’t be Cameron Newton Jr. Before the birth of Chosen he told reporters, “Every person I’ve had this conversation with (when) I say, ‘I don’t want (him) to have the pressure of being a junior,’ they reply, ‘What the hell do you think Chosen’s going to bring?’” True that! We finally got our first look at the beautiful Newton family in a 2017 Christmas photo she shared on Dec. 10 and Kia’s tummy was tight as a drum at the time. They must have had the portrait taken in the fall before she started showing.

Congrats to Cam and Kia on the newest addition to their family!