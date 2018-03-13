Will ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Get A Reboot Or Revival Any Time Soon?

Is it time to bring back the slayer? It’s just been revealed that execs are talking about giving ‘Buffy’ the reboot treatment!



Buffy the Vampire Slayer might be one of the most iconic television shows for young adults of our generation. Now, Fox Chairman and CEO, Gary Newman, has revealed that there is a lot of chatter about the possibility of bringing Buffy Summers back to life! According to Gary, Buffy “is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back,” as reported by our sister site, Deadline. Though he refused to confirm or deny whether or not it’s in the works — or if it will ever happen in general — Gary did confirm that there is only one person who can bring Buffy Summers back: Joss Whedon.

“It’s something we talk about frequently. Joss Whedon is one of the greatest creators we’ve ever worked for. When Joss decides it’s time, we’ll do it,” Gary said at the INTV conference in Jerusalem. While we’re questioning a reboot, it’s worth noting that these comments about bringing Buffy back came while discussing the revival trend. In recent years Fox has revived both Prison Break and The X-Files, while giving 24 a spin-off (24: Legacy).

So, who is down for an actual revival if that’s what happens? Nicholas Brendon told HollywoodLife in March 2017 that he’s 100% in! “Hell yes! I would love [to do a reboot or reunion movie]. I would put on the Xander clothes again,” Nicholas told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview. One down, about a dozen more to go!