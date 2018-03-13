BIGBANG Drops Epic New Song ‘Flower Road’ & Fans Can’t Get Enough

K-pop is slowly but surely taking over the world! BIGBANG just released a very special single for their fans, ‘Flower Road’, so it’s no surprise the stans are going nuts on social.



BIGBANG has done it again! The Korean band released their first song in over a year and three months, “Flower Road”. According to Soompi.com, the reason why they haven’t been recording/performing together is because they were enlisted in the military. Now that they’ve returned from saving their country, BIGBANG is ready to serve their fans! “Flower Road” was a special release just for their beloved fans, so it’s only right that they are the ones celebrating!

While some fans gushed over the gorgeous lyrics of BIGBANG’s “Flower Theory” after translating them to english, others are jsut happy to see their favorite band back in the spotlight. Meanwhile many fans couldn’t help but celebrate the single’s success as it quickly shot to the top of the charts all over the world. Make sure to take a listen to “Flower Theory” above, and then check out what fans are saying about the song on Twitter below.

"If u want to leave, I understand

I'll scatter flowers on the road u'll walk on

But if u ever miss me, pls come back

Pls love me again

You can take some rest walking on this flower road

& wait for me right there" Not even a VIP but Flower Road lyrics is giving me so much feels. — Ai 🐶🐑 (@iDangs_) March 13, 2018

Me an hour ago: the charts don't matter what matters is the music :) Me now: CERTIFIED GOLD IN CHINA IN UNDER 40 MINUTES, DEBUTED #1 IN KOREA, TRENDING #1 WORLDWIDE-#FLOWERROAD — 🌺 (@ohluhana) March 13, 2018

I just want to say one thing as much as i love TOP and Jiyong parts in the song it's the vocal line that really is so addicting specially Seungri's voice the chorus is so beautiful i can't stop listening 🌺🌸🌺 #FLOWERROAD — 🌺Mystic❤️DDAY👑🌸 (@YongieMystic) March 13, 2018

