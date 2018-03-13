Beyonce and Jay-Z are teaming up for their ‘On The Run II’ tour, kicking off in July. To celebrate, let’s look back at Beyonce’s hottest performance outfits ever!

Beyonce, 36, ALWAYS looks good, and we can’t wait to see a slew of new outfits she will premiere on the On The Run II tour with hubby Jay-Z, 48. That tour will run from July to October, and cover the United States and Canada on this first leg. Before the OTR tour, Beyonce will hit the Coachella stage for two weekends in April. She’s gearing up for the show by going vegan. She wrote on Instagram, “44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!” She’s teaming up with 22 Days Nutrition, founded by Marco Borges. Bey and Jay wrote: “We want to challenge you as we challenge ourselves to move towards a more plant-based lifestyle and acknowledge you for standing up for your health and the health of the planet.”

No doubt she is going vegan so that she can show off her best body ever at Coachella and her upcoming tour! She loves wearing skimpy bodysuits, cut-out dresses, leather, lace, and sequins. Her style has definitely evolved over the past few years. From Formation, to On The Run, to the Dangerously in Love tour, way back in 2003, Beyonce always brings it on stage! In between world tours, she’s performed at the Super Bowl, on Good Morning America, on the BET Awards, and much more. She’s unstoppable and we can’t wait to see her and Jay back on stage together! See some of Beyonce’s most memorable looks in the gallery attached!