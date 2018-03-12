Zendaya Models New Collab With Boohoo & You’re Going To Want Everything ASAP

Is it spring yet? Zendaya is modeling her favorite pieces from Boohoo’s spring collection, and we are feeling a major urge to shop! See Zendaya’s picks below!

Zendaya, 21, is working with major e-tailer boohoo.com, and she’s edited a spring collection with over 50 of her favorite pieces. The line will be available on March 22, and includes t-shirts, pastels, athleisure, denim skirts, and much more. Pieces start at $5, so it’s totally affordable. It’s also inclusive, with sizes ranging from 4-22. She looks so beautiful and carefree in this shoot. She’s rocking a yellow denim skirt and jacket, with a white crop top in one pic. In another, she’s wearing a lavender satin suit. In yet another sunny shot, she’s wearing a sheer, baby blue dress over a white tee. We love it all! She’s also rocking some cool, retro sunglasses, and big curls in her hair. She looks flawless!

Carol Kane, the CEO and Co-Founder of boohoo.com, said in a release why the brand loves working with Zendaya: “We’re excited to announce our largest global partnership to-date with American actress, Zendaya. Zendaya is everything the boohoo girl is and we can’t wait to have her on board with us for spring. Shot in her hometown of L.A., the campaign was styled by Law Roach and photographed by Zoey Grossman. The 50+ piece collection was selected by Zendaya and includes runway trends such as Bohemian Wanderer and Athleisure. Inspired by her own style, the edit gives a nod to the 90s that we think our customers will really love.”