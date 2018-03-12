Jhene Aiko: 5 Things To Know About Big Sean’s GF Amid Cheating Scandal 

Say it’s not true! Big Sean allegedly cheated on his girlfriend Jhene Aiko. Here’s everything you need to know about her!

After dating for a little over a year, Big Sean, 29, and Jhene Aiko, 29, might be headed for a breakup. New reports claim the “Bounce Back” rapper allegedly got too close to Nicole Scherzinger, 39, at an Oscar’s party. They were spotted hugging and flirting, according to the Jasmine Brand. The news comes as quite a shock especially since Big Sean and Jhene appeared to be very much in love. They even released a joint album together, “Twenty88” back in 2016. So sad, right? If you’re interested in learning more about Jhene, keep reading below!

Jhene is a Grammy Award nominated singer. Jhene has been on the music scene since 2002. Her big break came when she was featured on popular R&B group B2K’s album “Pandemonium!” She went on to release her debut album “Souled Out” in 2014, which brought her mainstream success. In 2015, she was nominated for three Grammy Awards including Best R&B song for “The Worst” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for her EP “Sail Out.” Pretty accomplished, right? She has a daughter. Jhene dated R&B singer O’Ryan, who is the younger brother of Omarion, from 2005 to 2008. She gave birth to their daughter Namiko Love in 2008. She was married to Oladipo Omishore. Before dating Big Sean, Jhene married record producer Oladipo, who’s also known as Dot da Genius, in 2016. The couple filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences, and it was finalized in 2017. Jhene dedicated her latest album to her brother who died from cancer. Jhene’s most recent album “Trip” is a compilation of poems that helped her cope with her brother Miyagi’s death, according to Flaunt. She’s a vegetarian. Interestingly, PETA named Jhene “Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2016,” and she posed naked in their “Drop the Fur” ad campaign.

Click through the gallery above to see photos of Jhene and Big Sean!