Brianna Jaramillo: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Star

Brianna Jaramillo is one of the many young mothers on the new MTV reality series, ‘Teen Mom; Young and Pregnant.’ Here’s everything you need to know about the 17-year-old who just had a son.

Brianna Jaramillo, 17, is part of MTV’s new reality series, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and she has quite the story to tell. Her son, Braeson, was born in late Aug. and like the other young mothers on the series, Brianna’s all about sharing her life in a new role with the world. Here are five things you should know about the star from just outside of Milwaukee, WI.

1.) Her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Danae, is transgender. She has had a rocky relationship with him for a while now but unlike the other new mothers on the series, who are all on the show with their babies’ fathers, Brianna is with someone else. Although Danae is not Braeson’s parent, he wants to act as one and has promised to look after him and Brianna. This will be the first time a transgender person is featured on the Teen Mom franchise. In her casting video for MTV, Brianna revealed that when she first met Danae she couldn’t tell he was transitioning from female to male.

2.) Her son was conceived during a hook up with one of her old friends. Brianna and Danae broke up for a short period of time and during the breakup, she slept with an unidentified male friend which resulted in her becoming pregnant. She has decided to raise the baby without the father, though.

3.) She may not be dating Danae anymore. Although it’s not confirmed, as the series episodes continue, we may see another breakup between the two, according to Starcasm. Brianna recently posted a photo with another guy named Robert Reams on her social media and when a follower asked if it was her boyfriend, she replied with, “yeah” along with the comments, “ just wasn’t happy. And he was always putting me down” and “we broke up a while ago.” Hmm…we guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens!

4.) She was five months pregnant when the filming of the series began. We can expect to see Brianna going through her last months of pregnancy on the show and eventually giving birth to Braeson.

5.) In her casting video, she reveals that her son may be born without an arm. Although it’s not confirmed if Braeson was indeed born with one arm missing, Brianna explained that in the ultrasound doctors couldn’t find his left forearm and hand, which may lead to him feeling different as he gets older. Danae admitted he feels he will be able to relate to and understand what the baby will have to go through since he has had to deal with being different in relation to being transgender.

MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will premiere on Mar. 12 at 10/9c.