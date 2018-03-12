‘The Disaster Artist’ Exclusive: James Franco & More Explain What ‘The Room’ Really Is

Still not quite sure what ‘The Room’ is and how it’s connected to ‘The Disaster Artist’? Don’t worry, this EXCLUSIVE video will help set you straight.



The Disaster Artist is finally coming to Blu-Ray on Tuesday, March 13, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at the bonus footage that will be included on your copy. In the video, star James Franco, 39, explains the “strange, ironic success story” to the views — as well as how he originally found his way to the film, The Room. “It wasn’t until Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell‘s book ‘The Disaster Artist’ came out and I thought this looks really interesting,” James explains in this EXCLUSIVE clip. “It was about Hollywood, but it was the story of these misfits.” Interwoven with James’ explanation are clips from both the original film, The Room, and the new one, The Disaster Artist.

Speaking of Greg, HollywoodLife spoke to him recently in an EXCLUSIVE interview talking about The Disaster Artist and it’s international success. “I think the surprise was just like how overwhelmingly people loved it! I knew going in and when the book was first coming out people didn’t know what to expect, so I was pleasantly surprised that people enjoyed the book for the right reasons,” Greg explained. “And then when it was announced that they were going to make the film then you had people talk about, ‘Who could possibly play Tommy’? Can you really recreate what was interesting about the story? And so I was just really impressed and obviously I got to see the filming [so] I knew it was going to be great. But I thought how the audience rooted for this film is just… and how they championed it for the award season and not only that but to love it as a film was so gratifying especially for those that have never seen ‘The Room’ and then coming into this story and just being moved by it I think was very rewarding.”

You can bring home your very own copy of The Disaster Artist starting on Tuesday, March 13 when it hits shelves!