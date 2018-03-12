‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Sandoval Slams Stassi After She Calls Jeremy ‘Creepy’

Eek. After Tom Sandoval learned that Stassi called Jeremy ‘creepy’, he came to his girlfriend’s brother’s defense, saying she better ‘watch her back’. Read our recap, here!

The March 12 episode of Vanderpump Rules was filled with a whole lot of drama, as Brittany threw Jax a party for his 38th birthday and SUR hostess Billie Lee went out on a date with Ariana‘s brother, Jeremy. But let’s start with Billie Lee, since her date with Jeremy nearly started a war between Stassi and Ariana. It all began when Billie Lee excitedly told Stassi and Kristen that Jeremy had asked her to go out on a date with him. Unfortunately for her and Jeremy, their immediate responses were “Are you going to be in public?” and “He’s creepy”. According to Stassi, Jeremy was acting like a “predator” at Katie and Tom Schwartz‘s wedding, and he was hitting on every girl in sight. So Stassi and Kristen suggested Billie Lee not get her hopes up if she was looking for a relationship with him. But when she said she just wanted to “get f***ed”, they breathed a sigh of relief and told her to go for it. Kristen, specifically, said, “YOLO”.

Anyway, Billie Lee later shared Stassi and Kristen’s reactions with Lala and Scheana, who then shared the information with Ariana. Ariana blew up during her next interaction with Stassi and Kristen, especially after Katie intervened and said Ariana should be defending the women Jeremy was allegedly hitting on, not her own brother. Ariana became so irate that she told Lala the girls were about to get to a point that they ‘d never be able to come back from, so she collected herself and headed home.

But that wasn’t the end of that. Later, Tom Sandoval went to Katie’s house, where she was hanging out with Stassi and Kristen, and slammed them for calling Jeremy “creepy”. Despite their claims that Jeremy was, in fact, acting “creepy” at Katie’s wedding, he told them to stop spreading lies. And if they don’t, he said he’ll start spreading “truths” about them. “Watch your back,” he said.

Meanwhile, despite him cheating on her, Brittany threw Jax a birthday party, but he proved just how immature he still is, when he was confronted with a reminder of his infidelity. During this week’s episode, Brittany actually called her dad and finally told him the news about what Jax did behind her back, and he wasn’t too surprised. In fact, he said Jax may always be this way, so she should take that into consideration when deciding what she wants to do with her future. Jax overheard the conversation and became extremely upset, reminding Brittany that she was a “brat” while growing up. We’re not sure why he even said that, but obviously it was to deflect the situation.

Because of this, Scheana set Brittany up with SUR’s hottest new model and bartender, Adam. They didn’t exactly go on a date with each other, but they came together during a group outing, and sparks definitely seemed to fly. Unfortunately, when Scheana urged Brittany to dump Jax and give Adam a chance, Brittany started crying and said she desperately loves Jax and could never imagine leaving him. Ugh.