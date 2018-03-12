Did Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Really Get In Vicious, Public Fight At LA Restaurant? The Truth

We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why police were called to Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s dinner out with their family and if it really involved a vicious public fight.

It seems lately that the LAPD has become a third wheel inTori Spelling‘s sometimes troubled marriage to Dean McDermott, 51, After cops were called to her house several times at the beginning of March, officers were there yet again as the couple took their brood of five children out to Tarzana’s Black Bear Diner on March 9. But was there really a vicious public fight that caused their presence? Nope, it was just pesky paparazzi who wouldn’t allow them to dine in peace and for the safety of Tori, Dean and their five kids under 10 years old, they needed a police escort from the restaurant.

“Tori and Dean were not fighting, that is not what happened. The police were called because they needed an escort to their car because there were so many paparazzi outside. They had their kids with them and there was a lot of paparazzi and just to be safe the police were called to come help them get to their car. But there was no fight, they seemed fine,” a staffer at the Black Bear Diner tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The pesky paparazzi also were the reason that cops were called to the family’s Beverly Hills home the day before their family outing. The couple has become a target for photographers ever since a bizarre series of events occurred over a 48-hour period beginning on Feb. 28. Tori, 44, called the police about a possible break-in at her home when it just turned out to be Dean arriving home. The next day cops were at her Mulholland Drive home again after someone called 911 on the morning of March 1 to report that Tori was allegedly acting “aggressive,” going through what one source told TMZ was a “nervous breakdown.”

Tori and Dean’s trip out to dinner marked their first time out as a couple — and family — since the alleged breakdown incident so the paparazzi naturally wanted a money shot of them all together and to see how they were doing. The former Beverly Hills 90210 actress is doing great professionally, as she’s reportedly returning to TV alongside former co-star Jennie Garth, 45, for a show loosely based on their original Fox series. Tori even posted a photo of herself driving onto the CBS Studios lot with the caption “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes#donnaandkellyforver #besties.”

Now if they can get 90210 OG Shannen Doherty aboard the project, this could be must-see TV!