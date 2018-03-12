‘Timeless’ EP Teases Lucy & Wyatt’s Relationship Will Get ‘A Lot Deeper’ & More In Season 2

‘Timeless’ season 2 got off to an amazing start. HollywoodLife talked with the show’s EP about Lucy and Wyatt’s relationship moving forward. So when will we get to see that kiss?!

“There’s kissing,” executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman told HollywoodLife and other reporters at the Timeless season 2 event at the New York Historical Society. “I don’t want to spoil it for everybody, but we will further explore their relationship this season and it will get deeper, a lot deeper than it was last season.” Fans got a taste of Lucy and Wyatt getting closer in the season 2 premiere on March 11. Lucy and Wyatt were just about to lock lips when they were interrupted by Jiya. This kiss may have been blocked, but we’ve all seen that trailer. A Lucy and Wyatt kiss on the horizon, hopefully more than one! Arika did say “kissing!”

In addition, this season is going to really focus on Lucy discovering her true identity in the wake of shocking revelations. “Lucy’s story is about figuring out who she is this year because she’s had the rug ripped out from under her,” Arika continued. “She’s lost her sister, she now knows that her mother is a bad guy, her father is a bad guy. She didn’t even know he was her father, and then she found out he’s a bad guy. Everything that she believed, everything that she became… you know, her drive to become a historian, everything is now sort of tainted by this association with Rittenhouse… She kind of has to start over and figure out — who is Lucy? Who am I going to be? Because everything she knew about herself has now been challenged. “

As for Jiya’s vision back in season one, that will be revisited. Arika stressed that we are “absolutely picking up on it, and it will be a major story for our new season.”

Timeless airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on NBC.