‘The Voice’ Recap: Kelly Clarkson Brought To Tears During Final Round Of Blind Auditions

‘The Voice’ is finally on it’s last round of Blind Auditions and things got deep on the March 12th episode! The coaches all performed a playful duet, after Kelly was brought to tears by one special contestant…

It’s week five of The Voice, which means it’s the last week of the Blind Auditions. The coaches only have a few spots left on their teams, so they need to be extremely this week in order to complete their rosters in hopes of becoming the season 14 of The Voice. Kelly and Alicia continue be selective with their teams, as Blake and Adam aren’t too hesitant to hit the big red button. Check out what went down on the big stage!

Stephanie Skipper [33 — Nashville, Tennessee] sang Kelly Clarkson‘s own, “Piece By Piece“— An emotional song about her father not being there for her as a child. Similar to Clarkson’s story, Skipper’s father was absent in her life as well. She absolutely killed her performance with her unique voice that made Adam and Blake turn their chairs; And, Kelly regretted not turning. Although Skipper bonded with Blake being from Nashville and all, she chose — Team Adam

Tish Haynes Keys [37 — St. Louis, Missouri] with a gospel singing background had her career put on hold when she had a child as a teenager. Keys performed “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin with her powerful vocals, which persuaded Kelly and Adam to turn their chairs at the same time. Keys’ voice was so strong that Kelly told her she could come join her on tour. However, she chose the coach that would take her down a different path of growth and “take her out of her comfort zone.” — Team Adam

Bransen Ireland [28 — Fairview, Tennessee] performed “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams with his guitar and country swag, which instantly made Blake intrigued, so her turned his chair, and… so did Adam. Although Adam put up a good fight — despite not having much of a fight since Ireland had a country background — he stuck to the safe choice. — Team Blake

Teana Boston [16 — Stockton, California] performed “Unfaithful” by Rihanna. The teenage honor roll student declared herself as an R&B singer and really showed her pipes when she hit a stellar high note at the end of her performance which made Kelly turn her chair in awe! — Team Kelly

Maya Base [29 — Jamaica, Queens, New York] showed up to The Voice stage with an epic pink poof hairstyle. And, her performance was just as unique as her hair. Base sang the Grammy nominated track, “Issues” by Julia Michaels, but put her own rocker spin on it — And, she brought the house down! Base turned down a gig to be an NYPD officer, just like her parents and sister, to pursue her singing career, and it paid off. — Team Adam

Livia Faith [17 — Stanton, Kentucky] an old soul at heart, performed “Dream a Little Dream of Me” and did the unthinkable… she got Alicia to turn her chair… and Kelly, and Blake. While she joined the competition longing for Blake to turn his chair, the small town teen’s large range of vocals scored her a coveted spot on — Team Alicia … And, fans got a bonus performance when Kelly and Alicia sang a duet of “Earth Angel,” along with backup vocals from both Adam and Blake.

Jordan Kirkdorffer [27 — Nashville, Tennessee] an accountant who put his dream job on hold to hit the stage on The Voice, sang

“In Case You Don’t Know” by Brett Young, another nod to Blake’s country roots. And, although Adam turned his chair, it was Blake who won that battle. — Team Blake

Shana Halligan [34 — Los Angeles, California], the daughter of Dick Halligan, one of the founding members of the band, Blood, Sweat & Tears, performed “Bang Bang” by Cher. Her hippie, boho/chic sound caught the picky ears of Alicia, who thought Hilligan would offer a unique voice to her team. — Team Alicia

Gary Edwards [26 — Dallas, Texas] performed “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye and put his own interesting twist on it. While his performance wasn’t the best, Adam knew he had more to offer other than his Blind Audition, which is why she turned his chair. — Team Adam

Mercedes Ferreira [16 — Miami, Florida] sang “All I Ask” by Adele but sadly received no turns from the judges.

Hannah Goebel [20 — Nashville, Tennessee], night 5’s Blind Audition that brought us an epic 4-chair turn. She performed “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys. The R&B/soul singer impressed ever single judge, however, Kelly sneakily used her one block to shield Alicia from having the top singer of the night. And, it worked! — Team Kelly

Check out the teams so far:

Team Adam: Davison, Rayshun LaMARR, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper; Tish Haynes Keys, Maya Base, Gary Edwards

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Fransen Ireland, Jordan Kirkdorffer

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartel, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Dylan Hartigan, Jackie Foster, Jorge Eduardo, Lamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Jamai, Johnny Bliss, Megan Lee, Jordyn Simone, Terrence Cunningham, Livia Faith, Shana Halligan,