Selena Gomez Dances In A Puma Sports Bra & Tight Leggings & We Bet Justin Bieber Loves It

Body goals! Selena Gomez showed off her toned abs in a new Puma ad. Watch it here!

Selena Gomez, 25, can do no wrong! The “Wolves” singer looks absolutely amazing in everything, but she looks especially good in Puma’s ‘En Pointe’ campaign. And just when you thought you saw her best shots, Puma shared a behind-the-scenes video on March 12 of Selena dancing in their gear. She flaunted a white sports bra paired with black leggings, and we can’t get enough! No one wonder Justin Bieber, 24, fell head over heals. Speaking of JB, we haven’t heard much from the couple since they decided to take some time apart on March 7. Will this video draw them back together for good?!

Jelena’s sudden break came after the couple had a series of arguments. “They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to ‘break up,’ however, they’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed,” a source explained to E! News. Good to know, right? We can certainly understand why they would want to take things. After all, this is their third time giving love (with each other) a try.

But, we’re sure Jelena will be back together in no time. In fact, Justin even had marriage on his mind after he and Selena attended his father’s wedding in Jamaica on Feb. 19. “Justin’s really inspired right now and that has only sparked new music from Justin, but personal conversations with his loved ones as well. Justin and Selena have been discussing their future together, and they can absolutely see a life where they are married and enjoying kids, a source close to JB shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So cute, right? Nevertheless, we can’t wait for them to make things official again, and maybe Selena’s new BTS ad will do the trick!