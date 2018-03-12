Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Why They Have No Plans To Make Their Relationship Red Carpet Official

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez won’t be seen on a red carpet together any time soon! A source close to the both of them EXCLUSIVELY told HL that they won’t turn their ‘fragile’ relationship into a game!



Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 24, are flat-out refusing to walk any red carpet together, but it’s not because they’re hesitant about making their love red carpet official. A source close to both singers EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about why they won’t posing for cameras together at any big events. “Justin and Selena clearly are both on the same page when it comes to appearing together on a red carpet,” our source said. “They don’t want to do it, and they won’t do it. They feel that is something you do when you’re playing the relationship as a game, and they don’t want to expose themselves to any type of scrutiny that they don’t already get from the outside world as it is.”

In fact, not attending the red carpet together is all part of their plan to make their relationship work. “They are trying to make things work by doing things differently this time around and it is still difficult, so they don’t want to add any obstacles to the fragile relationship they have,” our source added. “They are trying to figure things out. It’s tough, and they are finding ways so they don’t make it tougher.”

We reported earlier how Selena still loves Justin, but she really needs some “me” right now. “It’s been pretty full on and intense between them recently, and Selena just wants to chill for a bit,” a source close to her told us. “She also wants to iron things out with her mom, as she really misses her and how their relationship was. Selena definitely isn’t finished with Justin though, or even over him, she still loves him with all her heart—she just needs a little ‘me’ time, to help get her head together.” Another report also claimed that their recent break is really all about rebuilding her relationship with her mom. Click here to see pics of Selena and Justin’s vacation photos.

We’ll keep you posted if and when Justin and Selena reunite!