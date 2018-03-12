Paris Hilton Out In Completely Sheer Dress Showing Her Underwear — Would You Wear This?

Paris Hilton went sexy and sheer for the iHeartRadio Awards after-party on March 11 — would you wear a revealing outfit like this?

Paris Hilton, 37, showed off her hot body while attending the iHeartRadio Awards after-party at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday, March 11. Her sheer, fringed dress was completely see through, and she wore silver star pasties to cover her nipples. On the bottom, she wore high-cut black underwear. She covered her shoulders with a fur wrap, and carried a black handbag. She also wore fishnet gloves. This revealing outfit was super sexy — would you ever wear something like this? She entered the party on the arm of her fiance Chris Zylka. Her beauty look was really pretty, as well! She was glowing, with pink lips and cheeks, and her eyes were defined with black liner. Her hair was in soft waves.

Earlier in the night, she wore a red, sequin fit-and-flare dress — see pics in the gallery above. She presented the Award for Cutest Musician’s Pet, while holding her own precious pup Diamond Baby, who wore Chanel. On the iHeartRadio awards red carpet, she spoke to E! about her upcoming wedding: “My sister and I have been in New York trying on all the dresses and now we are just trying to figure out a date. But definitely this year and definitely close to home, we are just trying to figure out the place.” And her dessert is already set in stone! “Hansen’s cake,” she said, adding she has been eating the delicious cake her entire life. We love Paris’s confidence for wearing an outfit like that!