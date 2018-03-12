Paris Hilton Vs. Kim Kardashian: Which Frenemy Is Sexiest In Sheer Dresses, Mermaid Looks & More

Their friendship status is up in the air, but Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian will always be bonded by one thing: their love for the same, sexy styles. See pics of their hottest clone outfits!

Former best friends Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton may have had their differences over the years, but their passion for fashion, and their similar taste in clothing, has remained constant. Once upon a time, Kim and Paris were tighter than tight, and Kim even worked for her. Remember? Before she was one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, Kim was a closet organizer to the stars! Now, she could buy and sell all of her former employers! As friends do, Kim and Paris developed a taste for the same styles. And even as they’ve grown apart, they still have a penchant for sheer dresses, plunging necklines — and even what we’d describe as “mermaid chic.”

So hot. Right now, Kim and Paris are besties again. They’ve been deeply twinning over the past few months, especially thanks to Kim’s husband, Kanye West. Kim’s obviously Kanye’s muse, and he decked her out in clothes from his Yeezy season 6 line for weeks before New York Fashion week. Kim, with her long, blonde hair, went everywhere in chic yoga pants and braless sportswear. For his official brand advertising, Kanye hired an army of blonde clones to imitate Kim’s enviable style. That included Paris, who perfectly emulated her pal!

Another memorable look: when both Kim and Paris unintentionally dressed up like mermaids at the same time! Kim’s version was a sexy Ariel costume for a Halloween party. It was during one of her platinum blonde phases, too. Paris has done the mermaid thing at least — once, on a seaside vacay in a cute one-piece swimsuit. Another for her truly iconic Siren perfume commercial.

Loves it. See more of Kim and Paris’ sexiest looks by scrolling through our gallery above!